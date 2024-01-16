Looking at both sides of the football, Louis Riddick believes Dallas would be a great place for Bill Belichick to end up.

The Cowboys didn’t need a head coach as of early afternoon Tuesday, but that soon could change. Jerry Jones might be looking to replace Mike McCarthy after the NFC’s second seed was completely embarrassed by the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at AT&T Stadium. The blowout loss marked Dallas’ third straight playoff one-and-done under McCarthy.

Riddick believes Belichick could help with the progression of quarterback Dak Prescott, who hasn’t been able to get over the hump.

“Bill wants to go somewhere where he has a veteran quarterback, who understands how to play the game on a high level, (and) who maybe needs his kind of tutelage in the postseason to go, ‘Hey, look this is what we’re going to do. This is how I’m going to help you, and protect you,'” Riddick said Tuesday on “Get Up,” as transcribed by Boston.com

The ESPN NFL analyst also believes the Dallas defense would thrive under Belichick.

“Bill wants it strong down the middle, build inside-out, defend the middle of the field first,” Riddick said. “…If he can deal with the rest of the stuff, he’s perfect for Dallas. He’s perfect.”

Belichick interviewed with the Falcons on Monday, but a deal in Atlanta reportedly is not imminent. That seemingly indicates the 71-year-old is keeping his options open and perhaps is waiting for other opportunities to surface.

And if there ends up being a vacancy in Big D, Belichick figures to be in the mix to fill it.