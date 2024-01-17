Julian Edelman Teases Rumor Of Bill Belichick’s Next Team

After building an unprecedented dynasty with the New England Patriots, Bill Belichick is ready to move to his next NFL stop.

The question of where that is remains yet to be seen.

With several swirling rumors as to where the legendary coach will end up next, one of his former stars in Super Bowl LIII MVP Julian Edelman played into the speculation. The longtime Patriots receiver appeared on the “Let’s Go” Podcast with former teammates Tom Brady and Randy Moss, teasing the Dallas Cowboys as a possible destination for Belichick.

“Did I just hear you say Belichick’s going to the Cowboys?” Edelman joked.

Edelman did provide context into what Belichick can still add to a team with a championship coaching resume, even at this point in his career, whether that end up being with Dallas or another capable franchise.

“It’s going to be interesting,” Edelman assessed. “I love Coach Belichick. I wouldn’t be hear in my little room doing podcasts talking to two of the greatest football players to ever play the game if it wasn’t for Coach Belichick giving me an opportunity. I was a guy who flourished off of tough love. I needed that, so it was like the perfect place for me. Yeah, he was tough. … He made you better. He coached everyone a little different. He felt certain people needed certain things to make them play better.”

Edelman added: “You never felt (there was) a game you were out-prepared, never.”

Wherever Belichick lands in his next coaching chapter, Edelman knows his former Patriots coach can still get it done as he chases Don Shula’s coaching record for wins.

“I love Coach,” Edelman shared. “I wish him the best. I hope he gets the record.”

With one interview already completed, Belichick continues his discussions in search of a new NFL home.