BOSTON — NESN on Thursday announced the launch of “Meet Boston with Billy & Jenny,” an innovative program led by two of New England’s most trusted television personalities — Emmy Award winners Billy Costa and Jenny Johnson — and sponsored by Meet Boston.

The 30-minute show, which can be streamed using the NESN 360 app, will air on Saturdays at 9:30 a.m. ET. and Sundays at 9:30 p.m. on NESN.

“Meet Boston With Billy & Jenny” will showcase the diverse and historic Boston cultural scene through the eyes of 20 content creators who will offer up their insights and perspectives.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Jenny, Billy and Meet Boston on this exciting new venture,” said Sean McGrail, President & CEO of NESN. “As New England’s original influencers, Billy and Jenny are perfectly suited to showcase today’s content creators in this new evolution of lifestyle programming.”

“Greater Boston is made up of 23 Boston neighborhoods and 45 cities and towns, each with its own unique story featuring diverse culture, arts, cuisine, outdoors activities, and more,” said Martha J. Sheridan, President & CEO of Meet Boston. “This new show is a fantastic platform to tell those stories through the lens of local content creators who will introduce viewers to people, places and things they never knew about before.”

Viewers can access NESN 360 via direct subscription or authentication with their TV provider by downloading the app or visiting NESN360.com. The NESN 360 app is available on iPhone, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Google TV and Fire TV.