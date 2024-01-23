Women’s Beanpot Preview: Will Northeastern Go Back-To-Back?

Northeastern entered the 45th Dunkin’ Women’s Beanpot with a chance to do something special: go back-to-back in title game appearances.

It began last Tuesday night when the Huskies and Crimson squared off for the semifinal round on Harvard’s home territory — Bright-Landry Hockey Center. Northeastern, which racked up 17 goals in its previous five victories, leaned instead to its defense to silence Harvard and its chances of returning to the winner-take-all battle for the first time in two years.

As each team’s respective seasons suggested, that feat came fairly easy, and the many Huskies fans in attendance even helped strip the home-ice advantage right out of the Crimson’s hands.

“Best fan base in college hockey,” Huskies head coach Dave Flint said following Northeastern’s 1-0 victory over Harvard. “… That felt like a home game. Even the introductions, I was like, ‘Jesus, are we in Matthews (Arena)? What’s going on?’ And we need their support. That’s huge for the team.”

Northeastern will defend its Beanpot title against Boston University at TD Garden, following the conclusion of Harvard’s consolation matchup with Boston College. Until puck drop arrives, here’s everything you need to know about both battles, which can be streamed live on NESN:

Northeastern (15-9-1) vs. Boston University (11-10-3), 8 p.m. ET

The Huskies have plenty of momentum to build off of, winners of their last two games, and of their three played this season against the Terriers.

Northeastern’s defense might’ve cost Harvard a few hours of sleep, limiting the Crimson to just nine shots on goal to begin the Beanpot. Yet, the slate is wiped clean with Boston University as the stakes have reached their peak. The Terriers already played spoiler in Boston College’s bid at a third consecutive trip to the championship game, and they’ll aim to do the same to the Huskies.

“I think the mentality is just that records don’t matter,” Huskies defenseman Megan Carter explained. “We may have beat them three times, but it really doesn’t matter when we play them next week because everyone is going to bring their A-game and we can see a totally different hockey team just in terms of the compete level.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Gwynth Phillips, Northeastern: During last year’s tournament, Phillips was dynamite for the Huskies, becoming a nearly unstoppable force in front of the net. Harvard got that same treatment during the semifinals, getting shut down by Phillips who recorded nine saves in the win. Could the fifth-year goaltender steal the show once again to truly kick in a deja vu effect?

Lilli Welcke, Boston University: Debuting with the Terriers this season alongside her sister, Luisa Welcke, Lilli sported the hero’s cape to send Boston University to TD Garden in high spirits. She netted the clutch ticket-puncher in a nail-biting shootout with the Eagles, making a name for herself in her very first Beanpot appearance.

“It’s pretty special, I would say,” Welcke said following the gritty win. “Since transferring, we’ve really been looking forward to playing in the Beanpot so this is a special moment for us.”

Harvard (4-15-1) vs. Boston College (13-7-4), 5 p.m. ET

With semifinal losses bringing Harvard and Boston College together, both teams will look to end their respective tournament runs on a high note — and what better way to do that than showing out at an NHL rink, right?

The Crimson, who mustered up a valiant effort against the Huskies, haven’t found much of any rhythm all year long, making for what’s been an overall dissapointing season for the program. Harvard has allowed 3.7 goals per game to opponents while going an underwhelming 2-11-1 in conference play.

They’ll once again be put to the test, facing a solid Eagles team that’s gone an impressive 12-3-3 when facing conference teams and has averaged 3.1 goals per game. Boston College also pushed Boston University to the limit in the semifinals, meaning the Eagles are far from any walk in the park.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Alex Pellicci, Harvard: Overshadowed in what’s been an overall down year for the Crimson was the elite showing from Alex Pellicci, tasked with holding off a strong Northeastern team. The junior goalie did her part in keeping Harvard in contention, recording 39 saves and keeping the Huskies scoreless for two periods. Perhaps the most underrated performance of the tournament thus far.

Katie Pyne, Boston College: Pyne uplifted the Eagles in the most crucial time in regulation, potting a game-tying goal with 1:43 left to play in the final period. That gave Boston College another shot in overtime, then in a shootout while also racking up her ninth of the season — second for the team lead.