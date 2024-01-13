The Patriots are on the hunt for a new general manager, but it sounds like Robert Kraft isn’t in any rush on the process.

New England on Friday hired Jerod Mayo as the team’s 15th head coach following Bill Belichick’s exit. It’s unknown what Mayo’s staff will look like, but his first season will be an important one for the franchise with the Patriots in control of the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Patriots will have multiple options with the pick, which Mayo and the new general manager would have to work through. However, that relationship might not grow through the draft process.

“They’re in no rush to hire a general manager,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter said Saturday, per the Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan. “They might even wait until after the draft to hire a general manager.”

Waiting until after the draft to hire a general manager wouldn’t be the most ideal scenario for the Patriots. Given Kraft’s history of hiring people who have a history with the organization, there could be at least nine names to choose from, so it could be a lengthy process to evaluate and interview candidates.

The Patriots still have director of player personnel Matt Groh running the scouting department. But New England needs major changes, especially on the offensive side of the ball, to reach Kraft’s goals for the team to be competitive and play consistent postseason football.

The Patriots owner possibly might give more concrete answers on the team’s general manager search when Mayo is introduced as head coach at noon ET on Wednesday at Gillette Stadium.