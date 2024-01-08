Golf fans might still see Tiger Woods in his Sunday red this PGA Tour season, but one major aspect of his traditional look will be drastically different.

Woods on Monday announced he and Nike are ending their historic partnership after 27 years. The legendary golfer made the announcement in a statement on social media, one that included praise for Nike founder Phil Knight.

“Over 27 years ago, I was fortunate to start a partnership with one of the most iconic brands in the world,” Woods said in his statement. “The days since have been filled with so many amazing moments and memories, if I started naming them, I could go on forever. Phil Knight’s passion and vision brought Nike and Nike Golf partnership together and I want to personally thank him, along with the Nike employees and incredible athletes I have had the pleasure of working with along the way. People will ask if there is another chapter. Yes, there will certainly be another chapter. See you in LA!”

The move is relatively minor in how it pertains to Woods’ actual golf game. It will, however, take plenty of getting used to seeing Woods in anything but the Nike swoosh. As Woods mentioned, it was a 27-year partnership, as Woods’ Nike run dates all the way back to him turning pro. That means Woods was wearing that signature red Nike shirt with the black Nike hat for every one of his 15 major and 82 PGA Tour wins amid the most dominant run the sport has ever seen.

Story continues below advertisement

Woods also used Nike Golf equipment during the company’s equipment phase, perhaps most famously using the Nike ball for his famous chip-in at the 16th hole of the 2005 Masters.

"In your life, have you seen anything like that?!" #MastersRewind pic.twitter.com/UAYNd1Vv1F — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 11, 2020

Woods recently announced he plans on playing a limited schedule in 2024, an increase on his injury-plagued 2023 campaign. He’s expected to start his season at his Genesis Invitational tournament he hosts in Los Angeles next month.

We might know before then about a new clothing and apparel deal, but it would be surprising if Woods doesn’t make an announcement before then. He wore Nike at the PNC Championship last month, a family tournament where the pros play with their children. Woods’ son, Charlie, might have tipped the family’s branding plan in the process. While his dad was still wearing Nike, Charlie was wearing Greyson Clothiers for the tournament. Justin Thomas also wears Greyson, and he’s good friends with the Woods family, so you’d almost have to make Greyson the betting favorite for now.