The Boston Bruins kicked off 2024 with a major 4-1 win on the road against the Columbus Blue Jackets, their fourth straight “W” and a nice boost heading into a pivotal matchup with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday,

Bruins’ forward Trent Frederic notched another goal, his third over the past two games, during the B’s 4-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night as the grinder continues to provide a spark for Boston’s offense.

For more, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.