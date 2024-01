Trent Frederic pulled off his second multi-goal game of the year in the Bruins 5-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings on New Years Eve. For that, he’s NESN’s VA Hero of the Week!

With his two goals and assist to Jake DeBrusk in the third, Frederic also notched his third multi-point game of the season.

