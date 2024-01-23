WWE on Tuesday announced a massive deal involving its flagship program.

Beginning January 2025, Netflix will be the exclusive home of “RAW” in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom and Latin America, among other territories, as announced in a TKO Group Holdings press release. It’s the first time “RAW” will leave linear television since the show’s inception 31 years ago. Netflix also will be the home for WWE shows and premium live events outside of the United States.

“This deal is transformative,” TKO president and COO Mark Shapiro said in a press release. “It marries the can’t-miss WWE product with Netflix’s extraordinary global reach and locks in significant and predictable economics for many years. Our partnership fundamentally alters and strengthens the media landscape, dramatically expands the reach of WWE, and brings weekly live appointment viewing to Netflix.”

The new media rights deal for “RAW” comes months after WWE announced “SmackDown” would move away from FOX and to USA Network, which “RAW” previously broadcasted on. NBC also is scheduled to run special events as part of the new agreement.

Front Office Sports reported the WWE-Netflix agreement is a 10-year, $5 billion deal.

“In its relatively short history, Netflix has engineered a phenomenal track record for storytelling,” WWE president Nick Khan said in a press release. “We believe Netflix, as one of the world’s leading entertainment brands, is the ideal long-term home for RAW’s live, loyal, and ever-growing fan base.”

The press release does not make clear if “RAW” will continue to run Monday nights. But it does mark a massive shift for WWE in the ever-changing media landscape.