In their second meeting in 16 days, the Boston Bruins could not protect a 2-0 lead, falling to the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 in overtime on Saturday night at Rogers Arena.

With the overtime loss, the Bruins move to 34-12-13 while the Canucks move to 38-16-6.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Boston played a complete game when the teams met back on Feb. 8 by way of two short-handed goals in the first period .

On Saturday night in British Columbia, the game took a bit longer to develop.

Shots were at a premium after a scoreless first period before the Bruins took advantage of an odd-man rush when Jesper Boqvist found the back of the net to take the lead. Danton Heinen added a goal when he tipped the puck in through a pile of skaters.

Unlike last time, the Canucks’ top offense would not go down quietly as Brock Boeser cut the lead in half with seven minutes to go. With 71 seconds remaining, Vancouver found the equalizer on Filip Hronek’s goal.

Boston made another key mistake with too many men on the ice in overtime. With the advantage of a 4-on-3 power play, Boeser tallied his second goal to complete the comeback victory for the Canucks.

Holding a 2-0 lead with seven minutes remaining in regulation, Boston’s defense faltered late in its fifth straight overtime affair.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Boqvist got the scoring started with his third goal of the season.

Braz to Bokey for a beauty 👌 pic.twitter.com/MsNKFhuwCt — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 25, 2024

— Heinen scored his first goal since Boston’s last matchup against Vancouver 16 days prior.

The B.C. boy doubles the lead. pic.twitter.com/DgAKRsovT0 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 25, 2024

— Boeser led Vancouver back with two goals, including the overtime winner.

WAGER WATCH

UP NEXT

The Bruins continue their road trip in the Pacific Northwest when they visit the Kraken in Seattle on Monday night. Puck drip is set for 10 p.m. ET. You can catch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage on NESN.