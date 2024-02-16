The Bruins have seemingly hit a slump after the NHL’s All-Star break, as they’ve dropped four out of five games since the break with the most recent being a 4-1 home loss to the Seattle Kraken.

David Pastrnak notched the lone goal for the B’s, his first in the past five games. but after that early score the Bruins offense struggled to find any rhythm or the back of the net.

For more from the Bruins loss to the Kraken, check out the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts in the video above.

Featured image via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images