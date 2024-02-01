Area Sports Fans Should Take Notice Of Beanpot’s Display Of NHL Prospects

There will be no shortage of high-end talent on the ice when the 71st Beanpot Tournament commences next Monday at TD Garden.
Boston College, Boston University, Northeastern and Harvard are bursting at the seams with NHL prospects as the four programs have a total of 46 players who have been drafted. BC’s dazzling freshman class led by three first-round picks certainly highlights the group.
And then there are other players who will be a part of an NHL franchise in the near future, like BU’s Macklin Celebrini, who could go first overall in this year’s draft.
“I think the level of hockey in Hockey East right now is as high as it’s been,” BC head coach Greg Brown said at Monday’s media day. “Every team is doing pretty well and we have a whole bunch of teams ranked very high nationally. So I think the fans have paid attention and the students have definitely paid attention and they’re excited to come and see. As (BU coach) Jay (Pandolfo) mentioned, you’re getting to see some very good hockey players right now.”
Some of these players will be back at TD Garden one day sporting the uniform of their NHL team. But for now, these prospects will represent their schools at the Beanpot and we put together a list of all the players who will appear in this year’s tournament that have already heard their name called in the NHL draft (if player was traded, the team that originally drafted them is listed).
Boston College
Forwards
Will Smith (Freshman): 2023 first round (No. 4) — San Jose Sharks
Ryan Leonard (Freshman): 2023 first round (No. 8) — Washington Capitals
Colby Ambrosio (Senior): 2020 fourth-round (No. 118) — Colorado Avalanche
Jake Malone (Gr. student): 2019 sixth round (No. 180) — Vancouver Canucks
Cutter Gauthier (Sophomore): 2022 first round (No. 5) — Philadelphia Flyers
Oskar Jellvik (Sophomore): 2021 fifth round (No. 149) — Boston Bruins
Andre Gasseau (Sophomore): 2021 seventh round (No. 213) — Boston Bruins
Gabe Perreault (Freshman): 2023 first round (No. 23) — New York Rangers
Defensemen
Eamon Powell (Senior): 2020 fourth round (No. 116) — Tampa Bay Lightning
Charlie Leddy (Sophomore): 2022 fourth round (No. 126) — New Jersey Devils
Drew Fortescue (Freshman): 2023 third round (No. 90) — New York Rangers
Aidan Hreschuk (Junior): 2021 third round (No. 94) — Carolina Hurricanes
Aram Minnetian (Freshman): 2023 fourth round (No. 125) — Dallas Stars
Goalie
Jacob Fowler (Freshman): 2023 third round (No. 69) — Montreal Canadiens
Boston University
Forwards
Ryan Greene (Sophomore): 2022 second round (No. 57) — Chicago Blackhawks
Luke Tuch (Senior): 2020 second round (No. 47) — Montreal Canadiens
Jack Harvey (Freshman): 2023 seventh round (No. 193) — Tampa Bay Lightning
Dylan Peterson (Senior): 2020 third round (No. 86) — St. Louis Blues
Shane Lachance (Freshman): 2021 sixth round (No. 186) — Edmonton Oilers
Devin Kaplan (Sophomore): 2022 third round (No. 69) — Philadelphia Flyers
Defensemen
Gavin McCarthy (Freshman) 2023 third round (No. 86) — Buffalo Sabres
Ty Gallagher (Junior): 2021 seventh round (No. 217) — Boston Bruins
Tom Willander (Freshman): 2023 first round (No. 11) — Vancouver Canucks
Case McCarthy (Gr. student): 2019 fourth round (No. 118) — New Jersey Devils
Cade Webber (Gr. student): 2019 fourth round (No. 99) — Carolina Hurricanes
Lane Hutson (Sophomore): 2022 second round (No. 62) — Montreal Canadiens
Aiden Celebrini (Freshman): 2023 sixth round (No. 171) — Vancouver Canucks
Northeastern
Forwards
Gunnarwolfe Fontaine (Senior): 2020 seventh round (No. 202) — Nashville Predators
Cam Lund (Sophomore): 2022 second round (No. 34) — San Jose Sharks
Michael Fisher (Freshman): 2022 third round (No. 76) — San Jose Sharks
Alex Campbell (Senior): 2019 third round (No. 65) — Nashville Predators
Defensemen
Hunter McDonald (Soph.): 2022 sixth round (No. 165) — Philadelphia Flyers
Jackson Dorrington (Soph.): 2022 sixth round (No. 176) — Vancouver Canucks
Braden Doyle (Junior): 2019 sixth round (No. 157) — Los Angeles Kings
Goalie
Cameron Whitehead (Freshman): 2022 fourth round (No. 128) — Vegas Golden Knights
Harvard
Forwards
Joe Miller (Sophomore): 2020 sixth round (No. 180) — Toronto Maple Leafs
Michael Callow (Freshman): 2022 fifth round (No. 154) — Anaheim Ducks
Ben MacDonald (Freshman): 2022 third round (No. 91) — Seattle Kraken
Zakary Karpa (Senior): 2022 sixth round (No. 191) — New York Rangers
Defensemen
Ian Moore (Junior): 2020 third round (No. 67) — Anaheim Ducks
Ryan Healey (Sophomore): 2022 fourth round (No. 121) — Minnesota Wild
Matthew Morden (Freshman): 2022 fifth round (No. 131) — Arizona Coyotes
Mason Langenbrunner (Soph.): 2020 fifth round (No. 120) — Boston Bruins
Jack Bar (Junior): 2021 fifth round (No. 138) — Dallas Stars
Kyle Aucoin (Junior): 2020 sixth round (No. 156) — Detroit Red Wings
Goalie
Aku Koskenvuo (Soph.): 2021 fifth round (No. 137) — Vancouver Canucks
The Beanpot Tournament begins Monday with semifinal action. Northeastern and Harvard square off at 5 p.m. ET while BC and BU will collide again in the night cap.
Featured image via BC Hockey