Area Sports Fans Should Take Notice Of Beanpot’s Display Of NHL Prospects

There will be no shortage of high-end talent on the ice when the 71st Beanpot Tournament commences next Monday at TD Garden.

Boston College, Boston University, Northeastern and Harvard are bursting at the seams with NHL prospects as the four programs have a total of 46 players who have been drafted. BC’s dazzling freshman class led by three first-round picks certainly highlights the group.

And then there are other players who will be a part of an NHL franchise in the near future, like BU’s Macklin Celebrini, who could go first overall in this year’s draft.

“I think the level of hockey in Hockey East right now is as high as it’s been,” BC head coach Greg Brown said at Monday’s media day. “Every team is doing pretty well and we have a whole bunch of teams ranked very high nationally. So I think the fans have paid attention and the students have definitely paid attention and they’re excited to come and see. As (BU coach) Jay (Pandolfo) mentioned, you’re getting to see some very good hockey players right now.”

Some of these players will be back at TD Garden one day sporting the uniform of their NHL team. But for now, these prospects will represent their schools at the Beanpot and we put together a list of all the players who will appear in this year’s tournament that have already heard their name called in the NHL draft (if player was traded, the team that originally drafted them is listed).

Boston College

Forwards

Will Smith (Freshman): 2023 first round (No. 4) — San Jose Sharks

Ryan Leonard (Freshman): 2023 first round (No. 8) — Washington Capitals

Colby Ambrosio (Senior): 2020 fourth-round (No. 118) — Colorado Avalanche

Jake Malone (Gr. student): 2019 sixth round (No. 180) — Vancouver Canucks

Cutter Gauthier (Sophomore): 2022 first round (No. 5) — Philadelphia Flyers

Oskar Jellvik (Sophomore): 2021 fifth round (No. 149) — Boston Bruins

Andre Gasseau (Sophomore): 2021 seventh round (No. 213) — Boston Bruins

Gabe Perreault (Freshman): 2023 first round (No. 23) — New York Rangers

Defensemen

Eamon Powell (Senior): 2020 fourth round (No. 116) — Tampa Bay Lightning

Charlie Leddy (Sophomore): 2022 fourth round (No. 126) — New Jersey Devils

Drew Fortescue (Freshman): 2023 third round (No. 90) — New York Rangers

Aidan Hreschuk (Junior): 2021 third round (No. 94) — Carolina Hurricanes

Aram Minnetian (Freshman): 2023 fourth round (No. 125) — Dallas Stars

Goalie

Jacob Fowler (Freshman): 2023 third round (No. 69) — Montreal Canadiens

Boston University

Forwards

Ryan Greene (Sophomore): 2022 second round (No. 57) — Chicago Blackhawks

Luke Tuch (Senior): 2020 second round (No. 47) — Montreal Canadiens

Jack Harvey (Freshman): 2023 seventh round (No. 193) — Tampa Bay Lightning

Dylan Peterson (Senior): 2020 third round (No. 86) — St. Louis Blues

Shane Lachance (Freshman): 2021 sixth round (No. 186) — Edmonton Oilers

Devin Kaplan (Sophomore): 2022 third round (No. 69) — Philadelphia Flyers

Defensemen

Gavin McCarthy (Freshman) 2023 third round (No. 86) — Buffalo Sabres

Ty Gallagher (Junior): 2021 seventh round (No. 217) — Boston Bruins

Tom Willander (Freshman): 2023 first round (No. 11) — Vancouver Canucks

Case McCarthy (Gr. student): 2019 fourth round (No. 118) — New Jersey Devils

Cade Webber (Gr. student): 2019 fourth round (No. 99) — Carolina Hurricanes

Lane Hutson (Sophomore): 2022 second round (No. 62) — Montreal Canadiens

Aiden Celebrini (Freshman): 2023 sixth round (No. 171) — Vancouver Canucks

Northeastern

Forwards

Gunnarwolfe Fontaine (Senior): 2020 seventh round (No. 202) — Nashville Predators

Cam Lund (Sophomore): 2022 second round (No. 34) — San Jose Sharks

Michael Fisher (Freshman): 2022 third round (No. 76) — San Jose Sharks

Alex Campbell (Senior): 2019 third round (No. 65) — Nashville Predators

Defensemen

Hunter McDonald (Soph.): 2022 sixth round (No. 165) — Philadelphia Flyers

Jackson Dorrington (Soph.): 2022 sixth round (No. 176) — Vancouver Canucks

Braden Doyle (Junior): 2019 sixth round (No. 157) — Los Angeles Kings

Goalie

Cameron Whitehead (Freshman): 2022 fourth round (No. 128) — Vegas Golden Knights

Harvard

Forwards

Joe Miller (Sophomore): 2020 sixth round (No. 180) — Toronto Maple Leafs

Michael Callow (Freshman): 2022 fifth round (No. 154) — Anaheim Ducks

Ben MacDonald (Freshman): 2022 third round (No. 91) — Seattle Kraken

Zakary Karpa (Senior): 2022 sixth round (No. 191) — New York Rangers

Defensemen

Ian Moore (Junior): 2020 third round (No. 67) — Anaheim Ducks

Ryan Healey (Sophomore): 2022 fourth round (No. 121) — Minnesota Wild

Matthew Morden (Freshman): 2022 fifth round (No. 131) — Arizona Coyotes

Mason Langenbrunner (Soph.): 2020 fifth round (No. 120) — Boston Bruins

Jack Bar (Junior): 2021 fifth round (No. 138) — Dallas Stars

Kyle Aucoin (Junior): 2020 sixth round (No. 156) — Detroit Red Wings

Goalie

Aku Koskenvuo (Soph.): 2021 fifth round (No. 137) — Vancouver Canucks

The Beanpot Tournament begins Monday with semifinal action. Northeastern and Harvard square off at 5 p.m. ET while BC and BU will collide again in the night cap.