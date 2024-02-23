The Patriots have a golden opportunity to select their quarterback of the future in this year’s draft, but New England could be tempted to trade down if the offer is right.

Quarterback is of the utmost importance for the Patriots, but they also have other flaws that must be addressed, too. It’s exciting to draft a player like Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels or Marvin Harrison Jr., but the best long-term approach could be to trade the No. 3 pick and accumulate more assets.

There are multiple other quarterback-needy teams in the 2024 NFL Draft, and a bidding war could ensue that could drive up the price for the third overall pick. NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah was on a conference call with reporters Thursday and was asked what the Las Vegas Raiders could give up to move up to No. 3.

The trade would involve the Patriots receiving No. 13 overall, two additional first-round picks in the next two drafts and a third-round pick in 2025.

“It’s not cheap,” Jeremiah said. “If you love a quarterback and he can be your guy for the next decade-plus, I could get behind that.”

Jeremiah had the Patriots taking Harrison in his second mock draft Tuesday, but he admitted on the conference call that it would be tough to pass on a quarterback. However, if New England were offered three first-round picks and a third-round pick, that would be tough to pass up.

Maye and Daniels are hyped up to be legit starters to the point where a QB-frenzy could dominate the first round of this year’s draft. But Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers showed in 2023 that success is never guaranteed.

Luke Getsy is the Raiders’ offensive coordinator, and you only need to ask Chicago Bears fans how well he coached up Justin Fields and the offense. (Spoiler: Atrociously.) The vibes are good in Las Vegas with Antonio Pierce bringing the swagger in his first full season as head coach, but things easily could unravel, especially if the Raiders trade Davante Adams this offseason.

Those future first-round picks easily could be top-10 picks if Las Vegas continues to struggle in a competitive AFC West dominated by the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. It’s why the Bears received back-to-back No. 1 picks.

Trading down in this year’s draft also doesn’t rule out a quarterback. You can take a chance on the likes of Bo Nix, Spencer Rattler, Michael Penix Jr. or Joe Milton III. You can even use two late-round picks on signal-callers to get multiple bites at the apple in this year’s quarterback class.

It’s important to be clear that the theoretical trade merely was a proposal from Jeremiah. It’s unknown if Las Vegas really would relinquish that haul to reunite Daniels with Pierce. But if it does, it’s an offer New England really should consider taking.

What do you think? Should the Patriots take this trade if it was offered to them? Sound off in the comments!