If you’re hoping the New England Patriots select a quarterback at some point during the 2024 NFL Draft, you’ll enjoy hearing what’s next.

Patriots director of player personnel Matt Groh and college scouting director Camren Williams spoke with Patriots.com down at the Senior Bowl, and hyped up this year’s crop of quarterbacks. They didn’t divulge too much information on anyone in particular, but gave a glimpse into what New England looks for out of prospects.

“It’s a good group. You’ve got guys who have played five years of college football and more for some of these guys. There’s a lot of experience and success with these players, individual and team,” Groh said, per the team’s website. “As an organization, there’s nothing more important than team success. A lot of these guys have really done a great job in leading their team, and now we get to drill down and see who they are as people as well.”

The Patriots had an opportunity to work directly with half the QBs down in Mobile, Ala., this week, as offensive assistant Troy Brown called offensive plays for the American Team. That roster included South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler, Tennessee’s Joe Milton III, Tulane’s Michael Pratt and South Alabama’s Carter Bradley.

Story continues below advertisement

The Patriots met with both Rattler and Milton.

Notre Dame’s Sam Hartman, Oregon’s Bo Nix and Washington’s Michael Penix Jr., the latter two of which could be second-round options for the Patriots, were rostered on the National Team.

“There’s a lot of talented quarterbacks,” Williams said. ” … There are different categories within the process. There’s the fall, where we evaluate the tape, and then there’s the All-Star games, the combine, Pro Day workouts, the interactions, and interviews. That position, in particular, is super important in that regard. That’s going to be a big piece to it, but, in general, it’s a talented quarterback class.”

It remains to be seen whether anyone at the Senior Bowl will even come into the Patriots’ view, as they could theoretically select a signal-caller at No. 3 before ever thinking about the names we listed.