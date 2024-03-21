The Bruins head into Thursday on a three-game winning streak, but they will be seeking their first win over the Rangers this season when New York arrives at TD Garden.

Boston is coming off a 6-2 home win over the Ottawa Senators. David Pastrnak scored a hat trick in the matchup and donned a bear suit after the game.

Head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters at TD Garden on Thursday morning that he will stick with the same lineup from the Senators game except there will be a change in goalies with Jeremy Swayman getting the nod.

Thursday’s matchup could be an Eastern Conference finals preview with the Rangers atop of the Metropolitan Divison heading into Thursday. Boston lost to New York twice this season with the most recent matchup between the sides ending 2-1 in overtime on Dec. 16.

Story continues below advertisement

Puck drop for Bruins-Rangers is scheduled at 7 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage on NESN starting with pregame at 6 p.m.

Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for both sides.

BOSTON BRUINS (41-14-15)

Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Jack Roslovic

Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle — Alex Wennberg — Kaapo Kakko

Jimmy Vesey — Barclay Goodrow — Matthew Rempe

K’Andre Miller — Adam Fox

Erik Gustafsson — Braden Schneider

Zac Jones — Chad Ruhwedel

Story continues below advertisement

Jonathan Quick

NEW YORK RANGERS (45-20-4)

Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Jake DeBrusk

Danton Heinen — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak

Jakub Lauko — Morgan Geekie — Trent Frederic

John Beecher — Jesper Boqvist — Justin Brazeau

Matt Grzelcyk — Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo

Kevin Shattenkirk — Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

Story continues below advertisement

Presented by Berkshire Bank, the official bank of NESN’s Boston Bruins coverage.