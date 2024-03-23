The Bruins look to bounce back as they begin their six-game road trip with a Saturday afternoon matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center.

Boston lost to the New York Rangers, 5-2, at TD Garden on Thursday. Head coach Jim Montgomery stressed Friday for a “shot-first mindset” from his team, and Jeremy Swayman hoped to find his form as the B’s continue to prepare for the postseason.

Linus Ullmark will get the start against Philly and hopes to help the Black and Gold complete the season series sweep over the Flyers. The last time these sides faced was last week when James van Riemsdyk was honored for his 1,000th NHL game and the Bruins exploded in the third period to come away with a 6-5 win.

The Bruins forward did practice Friday, but he is questionable due to an illness. His return would mean Jakub Lauko would be a healthy scratch as van Riemsdyk would slot into the third line. Brad Marchand did not practice Friday due to maintenance. However, Montgomery said it was likely the captain suits up.

The Boston head coach tested out a defensive pairing of Mason Lohrei and Andrew Peeke to see how the balance of physical defense and offense would look. That pairing would mean Parker Wotherspoon and Kevin Shattenkirk would be scratched for the Saturday afternoon matchup.

Puck drop for Bruins-Flyers is scheduled at 1 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage on NESN starting at noon.

Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for both sides.

BOSTON BRUINS (41-15-15)

Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Jake DeBrusk

Danton Heinen — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk — Morgan Geekie — Trent Frederic

John Beecher — Jesper Boqvist — Justin Brazeau

Matt Grzelcyk — Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo

Mason Lohrei — Andrew Peeke

Linus Ullmark

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS (35-26-9)

Owen Tippett — Morgan Frost — Travis Konecny

Joel Farabee — Scott Laughton — Bobby Brink

Tyson Foerster — Ryan Poehling — Garnet Hathaway

Nicolas Deslauriers — Noah Cates — Olle Lycksell

Cam York — Travis Sanheim

Adam Ginning — Ronnie Attard

Egor Zamula — Erik Johnson

Felix Sandstrom

