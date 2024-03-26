The Boston Bruins will try to get back on track against the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday night.

Boston, which has suffered consecutive losses including a road defeat to the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, is tied with Florida for the second-most points (97) in the NHL. The Panthers’ most recent loss also came against the Flyers on Philadelphia’s second night of a back-to-back Sunday.

Johnny Beecher will return to Boston’s lineup in place of James van Riemsdyk. Parker Wotherspoon will replace Mason Lohrei on the third pairing while Jeremy Swayman will get the start between the pipes.

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET, and you cant watch it on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage. Make sure to play NESN’s “Predict The Game” during Bruins-Panthers to win a signed Charlie Coyle jersey.

Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for both sides.

BOSTON BRUINS (41-16-15)
Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Jake DeBrusk
Danton Heinen — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak
Jakub Lauko — Morgan Geekie — Trent Frederic
John Beecher — Jesper Boqvist — Justin Brazeau

Matt Grzelcyk — Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo
Parker Wotherspoon — Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

FLORIDA PANTHERS (46-20-5)
Evan Rodrigues — Aleksander Barkov — Vladimir Tarasenko
Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Sam Reinhart
Nick Cousins — Kevin Stenlund — Steven Lorentz

Gustav Forsling — Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Niko Mikkola — Brandon Montour
Uvis Balinskis — Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

