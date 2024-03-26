The Boston Bruins will try to get back on track against the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday night.

Boston, which has suffered consecutive losses including a road defeat to the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, is tied with Florida for the second-most points (97) in the NHL. The Panthers’ most recent loss also came against the Flyers on Philadelphia’s second night of a back-to-back Sunday.

Johnny Beecher will return to Boston’s lineup in place of James van Riemsdyk. Parker Wotherspoon will replace Mason Lohrei on the third pairing while Jeremy Swayman will get the start between the pipes.

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET, and you cant watch it on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage. Make sure to play NESN’s “Predict The Game” during Bruins-Panthers to win a signed Charlie Coyle jersey.

Story continues below advertisement

Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for both sides.

BOSTON BRUINS (41-16-15)

Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Jake DeBrusk

Danton Heinen — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak

Jakub Lauko — Morgan Geekie — Trent Frederic

John Beecher — Jesper Boqvist — Justin Brazeau

Matt Grzelcyk — Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon — Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

Story continues below advertisement

FLORIDA PANTHERS (46-20-5)

Evan Rodrigues — Aleksander Barkov — Vladimir Tarasenko

Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Sam Reinhart

Nick Cousins — Kevin Stenlund — Steven Lorentz

Gustav Forsling — Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Niko Mikkola — Brandon Montour

Uvis Balinskis — Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Presented by Berkshire Bank, the official bank of NESN’s Boston Bruins coverage.