If you’re one of the (seemingly many) people who is hoping Baker Mayfield joins the Patriots this offseason, you just might be in luck.

New England has folks inside the building who reportedly feel the same way.

Mayfield has supporters from within the Patriots’ organization, according to Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald. It’s admittedly a tad obvious considering all the connections between both sides, but this is the first report of any legitimate interest between the Patriots and a free-agent QB.

Mayfield was selected with the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns, which was a franchise littered with future Patriots. New England director of scouting Eliot Wolf was a member of that front office, while offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt and quarterbacks coach T.C. McCartney were both assistants on the Browns’ staff during the 28-year-old’s tenure in Cleveland.

The Patriots are doing leg work on the top prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft, meeting with them throughout this past week in Indianapolis, but according to reports have a plan in place that could see them make a trio of QB moves. If that report is true, Mayfield undoubtedly is an option as New England’s potential veteran free agent addition.

The former top pick earned a Pro Bowl nod this past season, completing 64.3% of his passes for 4,044 yards and 28 touchdowns while leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a playoff win.

It remains to be seen whether or not the Patriots intend on signing a quarterback that will help them compete, or if they’re just looking for a stopgap until their rookie signal-caller is ready to take the reigns. Mayfield might be able to do both.