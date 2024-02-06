How Oddsmakers View Chances Patriots Sign Russell Wilson

The Patriots face a vital offseason, and the most important position to get right is quarterback.

New England parted ways with Bill Belichick and named Jerod Mayo as head coach. Alex Van Pelt was named offensive coordinator as the franchise continues to take steps to rebound from its worst season in three decades.

Van Pelt reportedly will have a “heavy hand” in the Patriots’ quarterback search. They own the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but there also will be options in the trade market and free agency. It’s unknown the direction the team wants to go in, but New England may choose to sign a veteran and then take either a wide receiver or tackle in the first round.

The best quarterback expected to enter free agency is Russell Wilson. The former Seattle Seahawks quarterback didn’t live up to the potential Denver traded for. Wilson was 13th in combined completion percentage over expected and EPA. However, it was a mediocre run for the 35-year-old, which led to his late-season benching.

It’s unclear what Wilson wants as he enters the twilight of his career. But if New England isn’t high on the quarterbacks projected to be picked in the first round and wants to develop a Day 2 or Day 3 selection, Wilson could be a solid temporary option.

Oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook had the Atlanta Falcons as the favorite to be Wilson’s next team at +120. The Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders round out the top three, and the Patriots have +650 odds to be the nine-time Pro Bowler’s next team.

There’s a solid case for New England to sign Wilson, and if Mayo is in favor of keeping the status quo and not go for a full reset, he’d be a solid option if the Patriots can build around him.