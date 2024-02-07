Patriots Reportedly ‘Targeting’ QB Coach With Browns, 49ers Ties

It’s become quite popular for teams around the NFL to target offensive coaches that have spent time working under San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay.

The New England Patriots are no different, and seemingly got themselves one Wednesday.

The Patriots are targeting T.C. McCartney as their next quarterbacks coach, according to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports. McCartney most recently served as tight ends coach with the Cleveland Browns, working directly with New England offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt.

McCartney has an interesting story, having served as a backup quarterback at LSU from 2007 to 2011 — winning a National Championship as a freshman. He shifted into coaching after his playing career ended, working as a graduate assistant at LSU and Colorado before landing his first NFL job with the Browns in 2014.

He’s since served as a quality control coach for the 49ers, a quarterbacks coach for the Denver Broncos and in multiple roles for the Browns.

McCartney will be tasked with aiding Van Pelt and new assistant Ben McAdoo in trying to get the Patriots’ quarterback room in order. Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe are under contract, but New England has plenty of options moving forward and will add at the position this offseason.

Could they use the No. 3 overall pick to grab Jayden Daniels, another LSU quarterback, to work with McCartney? It’s in the cards.