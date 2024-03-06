Bill Belichick, Peyton Manning Reportedly In Talks To Team Up

Bill Belichick’s departure from the Patriots was never not going to be weird, but his first career move since leaving New England just doesn’t feel right.

It looks like he could be teaming up with Peyton Manning.

Manning is “pursuing” Belichick in an effort to sign the legendary coach to Omaha Productions, Manning’s entertainment company, according to Andrew Marchand of The Athletic.

It’s been floated that the duo could team with ESPN to create a Belichick and Nick Saban version of the “Manningcast” for the upcoming football season, and the idea is expected to be broached, per Marchand’s sources. Saban has already joined ESPN after retiring in January, joining the “College GameDay” crew.

Belichick has yet to meet with ESPN, but there appears to be interest from both sides. The 72-year-old reportedly has met with CBS and NBC executives, but Marchand says he made it clear in those meetings that he’s uninterested in being part of a weekly studio show. It might not be so easy to get his way, however, as networks likely are operating under the assumption that is returning to the NFL next season.

Tom Brady, who teamed with Belichick to cause nightmares for Manning during his playing career, will be working as an in-game analyst for FOX next season.

