NFL Rumors: NFC Contender ‘Called’ Bill Belichick About Coordinator Job

The 49ers had an open defensive coordinator spot this offseason, and they seemingly made sure to cover all their bases.

San Francisco fired Steve Wilks after one season following its overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium.

The 49ers promoted defensive pass game specialist and nickel cornerbacks coach Nick Sorensen to defensive coordinator and hired former Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley as assistant head coach.

But before those moves, they called Bill Belichick, according to the San Francisco Chronicle’s Michael Silver last Saturday. It would have been the first time since 1999 that Belichick served as a defensive coordinator when he was on Bill Parcell’s Jets staff. That reported call was part of the team’s search that also included Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and New defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich.

It’s unknown how that conversation went, but the sides moved on, and the former New England Patriots head coach is scheduled to speak at different universities this spring. He also reportedly is being sought after by Peyton Manning’s production company Ohama Proudctions.

Belichick went without a head coaching job this hiring cycle, but it’s clear his name always will come up in conversations whenever there is an opening.