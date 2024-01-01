ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — If you thought potentially nearing the end of his Patriots career would cause Bill Belichick to soften on the media, think again.

Belichick was especially grumpy Sunday afternoon during his postgame press conference after New England’s 27-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills. He was snarky while answering questions about Trent Brown being a healthy scratch and interrupted two questions about the Patriots’ conservative approach in the first half.

It all led to a fitting conclusion when a Buffalo-based reporter asked Belichick a fair question after the Patriots clinched a last-place AFC East finish for the first time since 2000.

“You’re one of the greatest coaches of all time … how do you plan to restore the Patriot Way?” the reporter asked.

A clearly annoyed Belichick answered with, “We’ll get ready for the Jets next week,” before staring down the reporter.

Take a look:

Mercifully, we now arrive at the final week of New England’s wretched season. The days leading up to Sunday’s game against the New York Jets surely will be filled with questions about Belichick’s future with the Patriots — if he has one at all.

It would be nice if Belichick said something about the elephant in the room. But don’t hold your breath.