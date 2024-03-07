Coaches and front office personnel had their eyes on the draft prospects this past weekend at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

While the top college players had all their measurables taken, New England Patriots legend Bill Belichick took in a different sporting event.

According to TMZ, Belichick was in attendance Saturday for the 2024 Coastal at the Capitol cheerleading competition, which is held in National Harbor, Md. TMZ added that the reason why Belichick was at the event is unknown.

This just adds to an unusual offseason for Belichick, who in the past 49 years was preparing for an NFL season on the horizon. Belichick and the Patriots mutually agreed to part ways following the season and it seemed like Belichick was in line to become the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons after going through two interviews with the organization.

But the Falcons ultimately decided not to hire Belichick and instead handed the head coaching reins to Raheem Morris.

Belichick not being a part of an NFL team opens up plenty of free time on his calendar this offseason. It’s unknown how the 71-year-old will spend the upcoming season, but there’s growing momentum that Belichick could make the jump into television with Peyton Manning and other big-time TV companies reportedly after his services.