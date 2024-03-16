Play ‘Predict The Game’ During Bruins-Flyers To Win Signed David Pastrnak Jersey

The Boston Bruins are back at TD Garden for a matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, and it’s another opportunity for a skillful fan to win an amazing prize.

Boston is coming off an overtime win over the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre, and its matchup against Philly is the start of a three-game homestand.

Fans who sign up and play NESN Games’ “Predict the Game” during the Bruins-Flyers matchup can compete to win a signed David Pastrnak black home centennial jersey.

Visit NESN.com/PredictTheGame to sign up and play.

Story continues below advertisement

NESN’s Boston-Philadelphia broadcast will feature prompts for fans to answer predictive questions as the matchup unfolds. “Predict the Game” players also can find additional questions online, and each correct prediction boosts their chances of winning.

The first question will appear during “Bruins Face-Off Live,” which begins at 6:30 p.m. ET. Puck drop at TD Garden is scheduled for 7 p.m., and postgame coverage immediately will follow after the final horn. Remember, if you’re on the go, you can watch full coverage of Bruins-Flyers and also play “Predict the Game” using NESN 360.

Remember: The more you play, the more opportunities you have to win a memorable prize.

Click here to play!

Story continues below advertisement