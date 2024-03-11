Play ‘Predict The Game’ During Bruins-Blues To Win Signed Jake DeBrusk Jersey

The Bruins close out a four-game homestand Monday when it takes on the Blues at TD Garden, and it’s an opportunity for “Predict the Game” players to win a special prize.

Boston beat St. Louis the last time the sides faced off on Jan. 13. The B’s earned a 4-3 overtime win at Enterprise Center after Charlie McAvoy scored the game-winning goal. Jim Montgomery’s side can complete the season series sweep over the Blues possibly with the help of the subject of this week’s “Predict the Game” prize.

Fans who sign up and play NESN Games’ “Predict the Game” during the Bruins-Blues matchup can compete to win a signed Jake DeBrusk black home centennial jersey.

Visit NESN.com/PredictTheGame to sign up and play.

Story continues below advertisement

NESN’s Boston-St. Louis broadcast will feature prompts for fans to answer predictive questions as the matchup unfolds. “Predict the Game” players also can find additional questions online, and each correct prediction boosts their chances of winning.

The first question will appear during “Bruins Face-Off Live,” which begins at 6:30 p.m. ET. Puck drop at TD Garden is scheduled for 7 p.m., and postgame coverage immediately will follow after the final horn. Remember, if you’re on the go, you can watch full coverage of Bruins-Blues and also play “Predict the Game” using NESN 360.

Remember: The more you play, the more opportunities you have to win a memorable prize.

Click here to play!

Story continues below advertisement