The Bruins had an uneven road trip but will look to bounce back when they head back home to take on the defending Stanley Cup champions.

Boston went 1-0-3 on its West Coast road trip last week, and it’s coming off a shootout loss against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Monday.

The B’s return to TD Garden before a two-game road trip and will take on the Vegas Golden Knights, who head into Thursday’s matchup having lost five out of their last seven games.

Fans who sign up and play NESN Games’ “Predict the Game” during the Bruins-Golden Knights matchup can compete to win a signed Brad Marchand centennial alternate centennial jersey.

Visit NESN.com/PredictTheGame to sign up and play.

NESN’s Boston-Vegas broadcast will feature prompts for fans to answer predictive questions as the matchup unfolds. “Predict the Game” players also can find additional questions online, and each correct prediction boosts their chances of winning.

The first question will appear during “Bruins Face-Off Live,” which begins at 6:30 p.m. ET. Puck drop at TD Garden is scheduled for 7 p.m., and postgame coverage immediately will follow after the final horn. Remember, if you’re on the go, you can watch full coverage of Bruins-Golden Knights and also play “Predict the Game” using NESN 360.

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Thu 2/29, 9:46am
Vegas Golden Knights
VGK
+133
Thu 2/29, 7:00 PM
BOS -1.5 O/U 5.5
Matchup Stats
0
Final
nhl Odds
0
Boston Bruins
BOS
-158

Remember: The more you play, the more opportunities you have to win a memorable prize.

Click here to play!

Subject to Official Rules at NESN.com/PredictTheGame. No purchase necessary. Weekly contests begin on Oct. 22, 2023.

