The Bruins continue their homestand Thursday when they welcome the Seattle Kraken to TD Garden.

Boston is coming off a shootout loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning and aims to break its two-game winless streak. That can be done with the help of this week’s prize.

Fans who sign up and play NESN Games’ “Predict the Game” during the Bruins-Kraken matchup can compete to win a signed Brandon Carlo alternate centennial jersey.

Visit NESN.com/PredictTheGame to sign up and play.

Story continues below advertisement

NESN’s Boston-Seattle broadcast will feature prompts for fans to answer predictive questions as the matchup unfolds. “Predict the Game” players also can find additional questions online, and each correct prediction boosts their chances of winning.

The first question will appear during “Bruins Face-Off Live,” which begins at 6:30 p.m. ET. Puck drop at TD Garden is scheduled for 7 p.m., and postgame coverage immediately will follow after the final horn. Remember, if you’re on the go, you can watch full coverage of Bruins-Kraken and also play “Predict the Game” using NESN 360.

Remember: The more you play, the more opportunities you have to win a memorable prize.

Click here to play!

Story continues below advertisement