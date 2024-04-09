Women’s college basketball was littered with stars this season. They captured audiences and took over March Madness for the past month.

And now, some of those players will make the jump to the WNBA.

Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and the rest of the sensational draft class will find out their WNBA fates next Monday night when the draft commences at 7:30 p.m. ET.

But where will these collegiate stars begin their professional basketball careers? It obviously remains to be seen but we took our best guess with this first-round WNBA mock draft.

Story continues below advertisement

1. Indiana Fever: Caitlin Cark (Guard, Iowa)

This is a complete no-brainer. Clark, who led the Hawkeyes to two straight national championship appearances and averaged a staggering 31.6 points per game this season, will provide tremendous value both on and off the court. It’s the second straight season Indiana has held the No. 1 pick, and what a duo Clark and Aliyah Boston will make.

2. Los Angeles Sparks: Cameron Brink (Center, Stanford)

The 6-foot-4 Brink will be an immediate interior upgrade for the Sparks. She’s a defensive menace as she led all of NCAA Division I with 3.74 blocks per game. She can score, too, averaging 17.4 points in her senior season with the Cardinal.

3. Chicago Sky: Kamilla Cardoso (Center, South Carolina)

You can’t teach height even in the WNBA and Cardoso certainly has that standing at 6-foot-7. She packs plenty of skill into that frame as well. The South Carolina star was a difference-maker in the Gamecocks’ undefeated run to a national title and the Sky will look for her to bring that winning quotient to Chicago.

4. Los Angeles Sparks: Rickea Jackson (Small forward, Tennessee)

Jackson is a proven scorer after tallying 20.2 points per game this season with the Volunteers to go along with 8.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists. After drafting Brink, getting a solid wing presence in Jackson will be a big boost for the Sparks.

Story continues below advertisement

5. Dallas Wings: Aaliyah Edwards (Power forward, UConn)

Edwards, who averaged 17.6 points and 9.2 rebounds as a senior, was a three-year starter for the Huskies. Dallas will get a player it knows has been well-groomed by Geno Auriemma.

6. Washington Mystics: Angel Reese (Power forward, LSU)

Many mock drafts have Reese sliding to No. 7 overall due to her offensive shortcomings. But it just makes too much sense for the Mystics to select the LSU superstar in this spot. Washington drafting Reese, who is a Baltimore native, would give her a chance to play close to home. And like Clark, Reese can make a huge impact both on and off the floor.

7. Minnesota Lynx: Jacy Sheldon (Guard, Ohio State)

Sheldon is known as one of the best defensive guards in the draft class, but she can also contribute on the offense end. She shot 37.3% from deep this season and could make an all-around difference for Minnesota.

8. Chicago Sky: Isobel Borlase (Guard, Australia)

After obtaining Carodso, the Sky then turn their attention to the backcourt. Borlase is just 19 years old and has bright future ahead after showing well in the WNBL.

Story continues below advertisement

9. Dallas Wings: Dyaisha Fair (Guard, Syracuse)

Clark’s immense presence overshadowed what Fair accomplished in her collegiate career. Fair was a high-volume scorer, too, finishing third all-time in NCAA women’s Division I history with 3,403 points.

10. Connecticut Sun: Alissa Pili (Small Forward, Utah)

It’s hard not to like Pili’s shooting ability after she shot over 40% from beyond the arc the past two seasons. Pili will give the Sun another shooter that floor general Alyssa Thomas can find.

11. New York Liberty: Nika Muhl (Guard, UConn)

The Liberty need help on the defensive end and that’s where Muhl comes in. The 5-foot-11 guard gave Clark trouble in the Final Four matchup between the Huskies and Hawkeyes and Muhl can now be a defensive stopper for New York.

12. Atlanta Dream: Charisma Osborne (Guard, UCLA)

Osborne’s offensive game needs developing, but can help out right away on defense. She also has plenty of experience, having played for UCLA for five seasons.