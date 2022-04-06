Boston Marathon Bans Runners From Russia, Belarus From 2022 Race

NESN Logo Sign In

The 2022 Boston Marathon will be like many other major sporting events these days: no athletes from Russia.

The Boston Athletic Association announced Wednesday it has banned athletes from Russia and Belarus from competing in the 2022 Boston Marathon. The B.A.A. made the decision in response to Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine that began in late February.

“Like so many around the world, we are horrified and outraged by what we have seen and learned from the reporting in Ukraine,” B.A.A. president and CEO Tom Grilk said in a statement. “We believe that running is a global sport, and as such, we must do what we can to show our support to the people of Ukraine.”

The ban excludes athletes who were accepted into the 2022 Boston Marathon or 2022 B.A.A. 5K as part of the open registration process and currently live in Russia or Belarus. Citizens of the countries who were accepted into the B.A.A. races but don’t reside in Russia or Belarus will be allowed to compete but not under the flag of either country.

The B.A.A. joins a host of sports organizations in condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and banning Russian athletes and teams from competing in their events.

The 2022 Boston Marathon, the 126th running of the race, is scheduled for April 18.