The legacy of Larry Lucchino extends far beyond Boston.

Lucchino, the former president and CEO of the Boston Red Sox, made an impact throughout baseball as he served as an executive of the Baltimore Orioles and San Diego Padres. He oversaw the designs of both Camden Yards in Baltimore and Petco Park in San Diego before he helped preserve the historic Fenway Park.

An architect of Camden Yards, Janet Marie Smith, paid tribute to Lucchino on Wednesday. Lucchino on Tuesday died at the age of 78.

“Larry Lucchino has so many successes, in Baltimore, San Diego, Boston, Worcester, it will be hard for history to celebrate them all,” Smith posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “For the Baltimore Orioles, he has a vision for an urban ballpark, one that fit into downtown, that would harken back to the traits that make baseball fans wax nostalgic about Ebbets Field whether they knew it or not.

“His constant refrain: ‘we are all fans’ — a reminder that no matter what our job description, our real work was to create a memorable environment, a time building, that would allow conversations and emotions to span generations, bridge divides and build a community.

“Larry loved to quote Yogi Berra, ‘When you come to a former in the road, take it’ — such excellent advice to live by. RIP Larry. I will always be grateful for the opportunity you gave me and for the decades of working for you.”

Sad to end the day knowing that we won’t have Larry Lucchino to give us one final push toward the perfect, we will have to do it with spirit he instilled in us over the years. pic.twitter.com/Ow8eUPJMpe — Janet Marie Smith (@SmithJanetmarie) April 3, 2024

The Baltimore Orioles released a statement, too.

They were among the many who offered their heartfelt messages about Lucchino. The Red Sox organization, Boston fans and former players like David Ortiz also honored Lucchino, who spent 14 seasons with the team before he became the first chairman of the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox.