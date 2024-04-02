WORCESTER, Mass. — Larry Lucchino played a key role in the Boston Red Sox Triple-A affiliate moving from Pawtucket, R.I., to Worcester before the 2021 season.

Lucchino died on Tuesday at the age of 78.

The confirmation from the Lucchino family came just hours before Triple-A Worcester hosted the Buffalo Bisons in their home opener. But the ballclub made sure to honor Lucchino’s life and legacy with a moment of silence prior to first pitch.

The WooSox honored Larry Lucchino with a moment of silence at the home opener at Polar Park.



Lucchino passed away this morning at the age of 78. pic.twitter.com/8J5gzUgBaf — Tim Crowley (@tcrowley37) April 2, 2024

WooSox players are wore patches with Lucchino’s initial (LL) on their uniforms.

Lucchino joined the Red Sox organization in 2002 as a part of an integral ownership group with John Henry and Tom Werner. The Red Sox won four World Series championships dating back to 2004, which will be celebrated during the season for its 20th anniversary.

Lucchino’s impact spread around the sport with notable tenures with the Red Sox, the Baltimore Orioles and the San Diego Padres.