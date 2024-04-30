One of the worst nightmares for the Boston Celtics played out in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series against the Miami Heat on Monday night.

Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis limped off the court with 2:27 left in the first half due to an apparent leg injury. The Celtics announced at halftime that Porzingis was doubtful to return due to right calf tightness.

But the optics of Porzingis’ injury did not look good at all for Boston’s NBA title hopes. Porzingis took a dribble to his left from beyond the arc and came up lame despite there being no contact. He also immediately signaled to the bench that he had to come out and pulled his jersey over his head as he made his way back to the locker room.

Just moments earlier it appeared that Porzingis rolled his ankle when he stepped on the foot on Heat guard Tyler Herro. Porzingis hobbled back on defense and continued playing.

Porzingis dealt with a left calf strain earlier this season that caused him to miss four games. He also missed time for right hamstring soreness prior to the playoffs.

Porzingis, who averaged 14 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.0 blocks through the first three games of the series and had seven points in 14 minutes Monday, obviously is highly important to Boston’s playoff run. It’s something that Jayson Tatum even mentioned following a Game 3 win.

“Probably the most important guy on our team for what we’re trying to accomplish,” Tatum told reporters, per WEEI’s Justin Turpin. “No doubt in my mind — knew he was going to have a better game and bounce back. Just the way he started out the game on both ends of the floor — being active. When he’s protecting the rim, contesting shots, we’re a whole different team.”

The Celtics will now have to wait and see just how long Porzingis will be out for due to this injury.