It has been a week since Boston Celtics star center Kristaps Porzingis was forced to the sidelines with a left calf strain and it’s still unclear exactly when he will return to the court.

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla gave an update on Porzingis prior to Boston facing off with the rival Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden on Friday night and while the big man is making progress, it seems minimal at best.

“He didn’t practice (Thursday) but he got on the court before practice,” Mazzulla told reporters, per CLNS Media video. “Status hasn’t been updated as far as if he’ll be ready for Monday. But he feels better than he did before. So, I think we’ll just continue to take it day-by-day and see how he feels.”

With Porzingis having yet practiced, it seems like the odds are not good for him to suit up Monday when the Celtics take on the Indiana Pacers in the quarterfinal round of the NBA In-Season Tournament.

Of course, the Celtics will proceed with caution — as they normally do — when it comes to their prized offseason acquisition, who has a history with lower-body injuries. Prior to the season starting, Porzingis dealt with plantar fasciitis.

Porzingis has been a key cog for the Celtics this season, fitting in seamlessly alongside Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brow and providing more than advertised when Boston landed him in a three-team deal with the Washington Wizards. In 15 games, the 7-foot-3 Porzingis is averaging 18.9 points per game on 54.7% shooting from the field to go along with 6.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.7 blocks.

Getting him healthy over having him play in the in-season tournament should be of more importance to the Celtics, who surely want to see Porzingis contribute more during the spring months rather than in the early stages of the regular season.