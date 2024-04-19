Patriots Fans Should Heed Bill Belichick’s Words Amid Jayden Daniels Rumors

Speculation went wild this week about Jayden Daniels’ camp, but New England Patriots fans should take a step back before diving deep into rumors a week before the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Washington Commanders reportedly hosted the top quarterbacks of the draft for a casual dinner and some Top Golf. That didn’t seem to go over well for Daniels based on his agent’s social media activity.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter this month gave major intel on the Commanders when he said that all signs pointed toward them selecting Daniels with the second overall pick. He doubled down on that idea, but in his appearance on the “Pat McAfee Show” on Friday, he pointed out that Daniels “has an interest in being other places.” He prefaced that some of his comments have been taken out of context and that the Commanders can do whatever they want with the information they know.

Does this mean anything for the draft? Would Daniels force his way out of Washington if it picked him? Who the heck knows?!

It’s why we’ve issued the warning to watch out for silly season and why top-30 visits probably don’t mean a lot. McAfee even mentioned draft odds, which doesn’t even matter at this point.

It’s all exhausting and makes you wish Thursday comes around sooner. But we’ll get more reports because that’s what drives attention for major outlets. The NBA playoffs? If you’re not a New York or Los Angeles team, then you don’t matter. The Stanley Cup playoffs? P.K. Subban apparently is the only hockey expert at the Worldwide Leader. No, the major outlets must bury into the ground every angle of the 2024 NFL Draft.

“Will the Cowboys draft Dak Prescott’s replacement?“

What are we doing? Caitlin Clark is going to be the biggest star in the WNBA. Maybe there should be a preview of the teams and players to watch for on the network that’s going to broadcast those games.

Bill Belichick in his debut on the “Pat McAfee Show” confirmed what many knowledgeable fans believed. The former Patriots head coach revealed the information that gets out to the public tends to come from agents and that the real stuff from teams doesn’t come out until a day before or the day of the draft.

That’s not to say the information is completely inaccurate. But there is an agenda as to why some information comes and the intel that gets kept behind closed doors.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if Daniels’ camp is trying to generate interest from teams outside of Washington to get a better deal or stronger incentives from the Commanders or another franchise.

General manager Adam Peters still kept it up in the air over what he’ll do with the No. 2 pick, and Patriots de facto GM Eliot Wolf still is keeping the door open for a trade. But it also wouldn’t be a surprise if both teams stayed where they’re at and picked a QB. Which ones they’ll take is truly anyone’s guess.