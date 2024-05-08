Celtics Wrap: Boston Easily Handles Cavaliers To Take Game 1

BOSTON — New playoff opponent, same result. The Boston Celtics made easy work of the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night en route to a 120-95 win in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals at TD Garden.

The Celtics took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Miami Heat never really challenged the Boston Celtics in the opening-round of the playoffs.

The Cavaliers, who were without starting center center Jarrett Allen, didn’t provide much of a test in Game 1 for Boston, either, with the Celtics cruising to another double-digit win — their fifth of the postseason.

Cleveland held a lead for only a mere 18 seconds of the game, which came in the first quarter. The Celtics quickly responded when faced with a two-point deficit, regaining the lead and never really letting the Cavaliers threaten again.

The Celtics overwhelmed the Cavaliers in a litany of areas. Boston’s plethora of offensive options and 3-point shooting were too much for Cleveland’s defense and the Celtics also got the job done on defensive end at times, holding the Cavaliers to 15 points in the second quarter.

Boston’s depth played a factor, too. Luke Kornet filled in nicely as the backup center and compiled four points, 10 rebounds and two blocks in 21 minutes. Payton Pritchard also chipped in with 16 points.

It felt like the Celtics could do whatever they wanted, whenever they wanted. And that might make for another quick series unless Cleveland finds a way to answer.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Jaylen Brown was aggressive from the get-go, attacking the basket which helped him turn in a strong performance. He netted 15 of his team-high 32 points in the first quarter and finished shooting 12-for-18 from the field. He also grabbed six rebounds and dished out two assists in the win.

What can Brown do for you? Everything. pic.twitter.com/XVLI5dMt99 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 8, 2024

— Derrick White stayed hot against the Cavaliers, especially from 3-point range. He knocked down 7-for-12 3-pointers to pour in 25 points. It was the fourth time this postseason White scored at least 20 points.

— Donovan Mitchell starred for the Cavaliers and did his best to try to keep them in the game. He scored a game-high 33 points on 12-for-25 shooting to go along with six rebounds and five assists.

UP NEXT

The Celtics and Cavaliers continue their series Thursday with Game 2. Tipoff from TD Garden is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.