Patrick Brown Reveals Message From Jim Montgomery After Call-Up

Patrick Brown watched the Bruins from his couch Saturday night and got “goosebumps” when David Pastrnak scored the overtime goal in Game 7 against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The following morning, Brown was told he would join Boston for its trip to Florida.

The Bruins recalled Brown from Providence on Sunday on an emergency basis. The 31-year-old was on the ice with the Black and Gold on Monday morning, slotting on the fourth line for line rushes before Boston’s second-round series opener against the Panthers.

Speaking with the media after practice, Brown was asked about the message he received from head coach Jim Montgomery once he joined the club.

“Keep doing the same thing,” Brown told reporters, per a team-provided video. “You know, win your battles and bring a lot of energy on the bench.”

Brown took Jesper Boqvist’s spot as the Bruins’ fourth-line center for morning skate in Florida. Montgomery didn’t confirm if the Boston College product was going to play in Game 1, but he did note Brown was called up to help the B’s deal with their “bumps and bruises.”

The eighth-year pro played 11 games with the Bruins in the regular season. Brown also has some postseason experience, appearing in 22 playoff contests between past stints with the Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights.