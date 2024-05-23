Pacers Forward Poorly Executes Outfit Before Game 2 Vs. Celtics

The Pacers enter Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals in search of a 1-1 series tie with the Celtics. Meanwhile, Indiana forward Obi Toppin inadvertently submitted a bid for the worst outfit choice this postseason.

Toppin entered TD Garden Thursday night sporting a sleeveless, open-buttoned denim jacket while walking through the players’ tunnel. The 26-year-old might as well have gone shirtless, and while the outfit itself was a sight to behold, it was equally terrible.

It takes a confident individual to (try to) pull off Toppin’s playoff fit, however, the 2022 Slam Dunk Contest champ did perform to begin the series. Playing off the bench, Toppin led Indiana’s reserves in scoring (15 points), shooting 6-for-8 from the field with four rebounds in Game 1.

Check out the unique (to say the least) Game 2 outfit from Toppin here:

Toppin struggling with the Boston heat wave it seems pic.twitter.com/ZpFXgqJTWZ — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 23, 2024

Coming off a 133-128 overtime loss, which the Pacers squandered after leading in the final 10 seconds of regulation, Toppin isn’t discouraged.

“They went on a really good run to start the game and we just stayed together, came back, and fought to the end,” Toppin told reporters Wednesday, per CLNS Media. “They’re a really good team and we’re a really good team. First to four games, we came in today, watched film, and got better as a team, and can’t wait for this next game.”

Indiana looks to avoid taking the series back to its home floor down 0-2.