Celtics Teammates Weigh In On Kristaps Porzingis NBA Finals Injury

Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis said following Game 2 of the NBA Finals that he was willing to “die” on the court to continue playing through injury.

Porzingis is about to put that to the test.

The status of the 7-foot-2 center is once again in doubt after the Celtics revealed Tuesday that Porzingis suffered a left posterior tibialis dislocation in the third quarter of Game 2. Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla called it a “serious injury” and said the team and medical staff will ultimately decide if Porzingis plays in Wednesday’s Game 3. The Celtics officially listed Porzingis as questionable for the contest.

Porzingis’ injury could significantly alter the series against the Dallas Mavericks, but Celtics guard Jrue Holiday will understand if his star teammate isn’t able to go even with so much at stake.

Story continues below advertisement

“KP is tough. Whatever decision he makes is his decision,” Holiday told reporters, per league-provided transcript. “But he’s a tough guy. Obviously whatever decision he makes, I’m supportive of it. But that’s mostly up to him.”

Porzingis made a monumental impact in Game 1 when he ignited the Celtics off the bench and scored 18 of his 20 points in the first half. Porzingis was effective again in Game 2 as he netted 12 points in 23 minutes.

The 28-year-old, who is playing in his first Finals, is looking to do whatever it takes to play through his new injury and that doesn’t go unnoticed by his Celtics teammates.

“He’s a great person, a great player, and he’s doing everything he possibly can to help us win and help get back with us,” Derrick White told reporters, per league-provided transcript.

Story continues below advertisement

White added: “I wouldn’t say his attitude has ever changed, even when he got hurt in Miami. He still was smiling in the locker room after that. His mindset, his attitude has always stayed the same.”

The Celtics sure hope Porzingis will be able to suit up and contribute in any fashion. Boston is plus-25 in the two games against the Mavericks when he’s on the court with a 90.7 defensive efficiency compared to a zero plus-minus rating and 104.8 defensive efficiency when he’s on the sideline, according to ESPN Stats and Info.

But the Celtics also know they have to be ready to continue on without him, too.

“KP has been tremendous for our group, not just in the playoffs, but all season long,” Jaylen Brown told reporters, per league-provided transcript. “It’s obvious him on the floor just helps elevate us to a different level. But we’ve been priding ourselves on next-man-up mentality. We prepare for these moments to be able to play with or without anyone.

Story continues below advertisement

“It just requires somebody else on our team to step up and everybody to buy in to get a full team victory.”