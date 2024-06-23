NASCAR is back at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, and there will be legacy and playoffs on the line at the “Magic Mile.”

Sunday weather forced the race to move up a half hour, and it will play a factor in the USA Today 301. Martin Truex Jr. will race for the final time at NHMS, and the Joe Gibbs Racing Driver will look to be the first back-to-back winner at the “Magic Mile” since Jeff Burton’s three-peat in the late 1990s.

Truex will face tough competition with fellow JGR driver Christopher Bell’s strong history in New Hampshire, and Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher of RFK Racing will try to qualify for the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs with a win at the “Magic Mile.”

Here’s how to watch the USA Today 301 online and on TV.

When: June 23 at 2 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | Peacock