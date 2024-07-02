Red Sox Prospect Roundup: Boston’s Top Prospect Pool Grows Deeper

The Boston Red Sox held baseball’s fourth-best record during the month of June at 15-10. The big-league team stayed in the mix among American League clubs while the farm system provided reasons for intrigue at the same time.

With that, it’s time for a look at the month of June in the Red Sox farm system.

more red sox Red Sox Prospect Roundup: Kyle Teel, Pitching Drive Progress In May

BIG THREE READY FOR MORE?

Marcelo Mayer, Roman Anthony and Kyle Teel all remain on schedule for advanced development in the Red Sox farm system.

The trio started the season strong in April and May. Here’s how the three players fared in June:

Story continues below advertisement

Mayer

Season: .307/.371/.479, .851 OPS, 7 HR, 36 RBI, 13/15 SB, 32 XBH

June: .338/.438/.444, .882 OPS, 1 HR, 12 RBI, 7 XBH

Anthony

Season: .246/.358/.441, .799 OPS, 8 HR, 24 RBI, 6/11 SB, 25 XBH

June: .250/.346/.559, .905 OPS, 5 HR, 11 RBI, 10 XBH

Teel

Season: .302/.390/.464, .854 OPS, 8 HR, 48 RBI, 5/7 SB, 22 XBH

June: .314/.384/.465, .849 OPS, 3 HR, 18 RBI, 7 XBH

The three Red Sox prospects earned their next achievement with trips to All-Star Week in Arlington, Texas. Anthony will compete in a skills competition while Mayer and Teel landed American League roster spots for the Futures Game.

Story continues below advertisement

Naturally, the standout play of all three players brings along the rumblings and conversations of when Mayer, Anthony and Teel will be ready in the eyes of Boston executives for a move to Triple-A Worcester.

Mayer and Teel recently joined The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier on NESN’s “310 To Left” podcast to discuss that topic and more.

WATCH OUT FOR IMPACT PLAYERS OF THE NEXT WAVE

That previously mentioned trio rightfully controls the conversation of the Red Sox farm system. Ultimately, those players will move forward and likely to the big leagues in the future.

Luckily for Boston, there’s a few players on a legitimate rise in the organization to supplement the next wave of talent.

Story continues below advertisement

Kristian Campbell headlines that group and may even be close to jumping into a conversation with Mayer, Anthony and Teel. Like Teel, Campbell needed less than a calendar year to reach Double-A after the Red Sox selected him in the fourth round of the 2023 MLB Draft. His bat and versatility elevated him quickly and the results in Portland speak for themselves.

Campbell posted a .400 batting average with a 1.130 OPS and four home runs in 23 games. The Georgia Tech product spends plenty of time at second base and in center field. That could benefit him well, especially as the Red Sox piece together the defensive alignment of the next core.

Meanwhile, two intriguing players also found their way to Low-A Salem and High-A Greenville, respectively.

Yoeilin Cespedes is yet to play since his promotion from rookie ball. When he does take the field for Salem, fans can understand where the potential comes from. There’s real pop in the bat of the infielder as he works through the early stages of the minor leagues.

Story continues below advertisement

In Greenville, Miguel Bleis made his anticipated return after a shoulder injury cut his season and development short in 2023. He’s played in just two series since his promotion, so his potential should emerge with more comfort in an improved level.

more red sox Red Sox Prospect Roundup: Big Three Turns In Promising April

QUICK HITTERS

— Bleis stole the show in Greenville with a highlight-reel catch that made its way on to ESPN’s “SportsCenter” countdown.

— Salem’s Allan Castro recorded one of the sport’s rare plays this month with an inside-the-park home run.

— Nick Yorke earned his promotion to Triple-A Worcester after a strong Double-A start in a season in which he needed to step forward. The 2020 first-round pick is hitting .333 with a .899 OPS since joining the WooSox.

Story continues below advertisement

— Boston’s pitching development took a discouraging hit with Luis Perales, who made just two starts upon his promotion to Double-A, having his season come to an end with a UCL injury that resulted in Tommy John surgery.