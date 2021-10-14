Bucs-Eagles Betting Preview: Trends, Props, Pick for ‘Thursday Night Football’ Lines have Tampa Bay as 7-point favorites by Alexandra Francisco 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

It’s already Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season, and we’re kicking it off with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles.

Home field advantage at Lincoln Financial will have to give the Eagles a boost as underdogs against quarterback Tom Brady and Co. Both teams are coming off wins in Week 6, but Jalen Hurts and the Eagles would love to improve to .500.

The Buccaneers can improve to 5-1, while the Eagles are looking to be 3-3. Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

(-7) Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Philadelphia Eagles

Total: 53

BETTING TRENDS

They may look like two totally different teams, but Tampa and Philadelphia have identical ATS records (2-3).

A lot of initial money was been put on the Buccaneers since lines opened with them at -6.5, but several top sportsbooks increased it a half-point to -7 before it went back down. Entering the game Thursday, a $110 bet on the Bucs ATS would pay out $100.

PROPS

First-half line, total

Buccaneers -4, 26.5

First touchdown scorer

Leonard Fournette +800

Mike Evans +800

Chris Godwin +1000

Antonio Brown +1000

Jalen Hurts +1200

DeVonta Smith +1300

Miles Sanders +1400

Zach Ertz +1600

Passing yards

Jalen Hurts over/under 279.5 yards

Tom Brady over/under 304.5 yards

Rushing yards

Jalen Hurts over/under 39.5

Leonard Fournette over/under 62.5

Miles Sanders over/under 34.5

Receiving yards

Antonio Brown over/under 65.5

Cameron Brate over/under 21.5

Chris Godwin over/under 71.5

DeVonta Smith over/under 73.5

Mike Evans over/under 68.75

PICK

Leonard Fourntte OVER 62.5 rushing yards (-115)

Fournette has become a big part of the Buccaneers offense in terms of snap count, despite not having to touch the field in last week’s wide-margin win over the Dolphins. He should feast against the Eagles, who own the third-worst rushing defense in terms of yards allowed. Not to mention, Tom Brady is probably sore from his outrageous passing performance against Miami with a thumb injury, providing him another reason to hand the ball off Thursday night.