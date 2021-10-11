Tom Brady Injury: Update On QB’s Hand After Bucs’ Win Over Dolphins

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady showed up to his postgame news conference Sunday with his right hand wrapped, the result of what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback called a “football injury.”

It sure didn’t affect Brady’s performance in Tampa Bay’s Week 5 win over the Miami Dolphins, and it doesn’t sound like it’ll impact his availability for the Buccaneers’ Week 6 game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday, citing a source, that Brady is dealing with a thumb injury but should be good for Thursday’s contest at Lincoln Financial Field.

#Bucs QB Tom Brady, who was spotted with his hand in ice during the game, is dealing with a thumb injury that should be good for Thursday night vs. the #Eagles, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 11, 2021

“In my younger days, I probably would never have showed you guys that I wrapped it up, because I probably would’ve tried to keep it a secret,” Brady told reporters after the Buccaneers’ 45-17 victory over the Dolphins on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. “But in my older age, I don’t care as much.”

Brady completed 30 of 41 passes for 411 yards with five touchdowns Sunday as Tampa Bay improved its record to 4-1. It was a strong bounce-back effort from Brady, who struggled a bit in Week 4 against the New England Patriots despite the Bucs winning that game 19-17 on a missed field goal attempt by Nick Folk in the final minute.

Overall, Brady has been excellent this season. The 44-year-old has completed 66.2% of his passes for 1,767 yards with 15 touchdowns and two interceptions.