Fantasy Football Reaction: Winners, Losers And Surprises From Week 5

While the usual suspects like Derrick Henry and Davante Adams put together respective Week 5 performances worthy of their ranking entering the fantasy football slate, there were others who were not as lucky.

Here is our latest rundown of winners, losers and surprises from Week 5 of the fantasy football season. Of note, all data and statistics included are based on full-point PPR scoring and according to SportRadar.

Winners

Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

Herbert continues to look like one of the best up-and-coming quarterbacks in the league, and Sunday’s shootout against the Browns was no different. Herbert entered the week ranked as Yahoo’s QB12 and concluded as the highest-scoring signal-caller. Herbert’s nine “explosive passes” of 16 or more yards were second among all quarterbacks while his 427 total yards (passing and rushing) led the league, as well. It helped that he was pressured just the 10th most of any QB, proving his down-field ability when he has time in the pocket.

David Njoku, TE, Cleveland Browns

Once thought to be a promising option at the tight end position, Njoku now seems like a fantasy after thought best depicted by the fact he’s owned in just 3% of Yahoo leagues. But Njoku, who entered Week 5 as Yahoo’s TE33, was the highest scoring player at the position. The Browns pass-catcher recorded 3.99 points per touch as he caught all seven of the passes thrown his way from Baker Mayfield. Njoku had four catches of 10 yards or more while 107 (!!) of his 149 total yards came after the catch.

Losers

Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills

Diggs entered as Yahoo’s WR2 this week, but finished as the 45th receiver in points scored. He registered 1.78 points per target (47th among wideouts) and he was the intended receiver just five times against the Chiefs’ struggling defense. Diggs finished with merely two catches while 48 of his 69 total yards came through the air. He’s also the Week 5 loser of the Diggs family as Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, his younger brother, recorded his sixth interception of the season Sunday.

Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals

Murray hasn’t had many games this season that may have cost fantasy owners a win, but Week 5 was one of them. The Cardinals signal-caller, who entered the slate as Yahoo’s third-ranked quarterback going up against the 49ers, concluded as QB20 in points scored. His 4.8 air yards per completion were 30th behind Davis Mills, Ryan Tannehill, Mac Jones and even Geno Smith. His three explosive plays tied him for QB25 with Giants quarterbacks Mike Glennon and Daniel Jones, who split time after Jones’ injury, and Zach Wilson. That’s pretty rough.

Surprises

Kadarius Toney, WR, New York Giants

The Giants first-round pick hasn’t got off to the best start from a fantasy perspective (which is why he’s owned in 17% of leagues), but with New York impacted by injuries against the Cowboys, Toney stepped up. Toney, who was Yahoo’s WR53 entering Week 5, recorded the fourth-most points among wideouts behind Adams, Mike Williams and Antonio Brown. That’s great company. He recorded 2.69 points per touch on 11 touches from scrimmage with 189 total yards. His average of 13 yards after the catch ranked first among wideouts with five or more touches.

A.J. Dillion, RB, Green Bay Packers

Fantasy owners have been waiting for a breakout game from A.J. Dillion, and if you kept him in the starting lineup as a flex play, your patience was rewarded. Dillion, who was Yahoo’s RB42 entering Week 5, nearly doubled his projection with 1.49 points per touch on 12 touches from scrimmage. He finished the week RB18 after a noteworthy performance in the passing game, catching four passes from Aaron Rodgers for 49 yards (3.73 points per target) with one touchdown.