NFL Survivor League: Three Teams To Pick (And Avoid) Entering Week 8

There are three more double-digit spreads on the betting board for Week 8, and that should always be a welcome sign for NFL survivor league players.

It comes after a Week 7 slate which featured a pair of massive spreads, including our winner of the Arizona Cardinals, who had no problem covering in their rout of the Houston Texans.

All of the three teams we recommended — Los Angeles Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cardinals — ended up claiming Week 7 wins. And two of the three teams we recommended staying away from — Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers — were on the losing end in Week 7.

But now we’re on to Week 8. Of note, all betting odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Three teams to pick

Los Angeles Rams (-14, -900 moneyline)

Opponent: at Houston Texans

It seems like Houston will be on the wrong side of yet another lock of the week. The 6-1 Rams, who have won each of their last three games, shouldn’t have much trouble handling the 1-6 Texans. We’ve said for weeks how the Rams had a number of enticing matchups, and their Week 8 clash may be their best remaining. But if you decide to keep LA for later down the road, look for a Week 13 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars as another no-doubter.

Buffalo Bills (-14, -850)

Opponent: vs. Miami Dolphins

The Bills clobbered the Dolphins in their Week 3 meeting, 35-0, and now play the AFC East clash in front of their home fans. This seems like another surefire selection if your main priority is a Week 8 win, especially considering Buffalo is coming off a bye. If you’re willing to roll the dice, though, it’s worth noting the 4-2 Bills have three straight games against the Dolphins, Jaguars and Jets — all of which offer plenty of value — starting Week 9.

Cincinnati Bengals (-10.5, -475)

Opponent: at New York Jets

Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and the Bengals seem to be for real, perhaps best depicted by their Week 7 rout of the Baltimore Ravens. Cincinnati now travels to the 1-6 Jets, who just got shellacked by the New England Patriots and watched starting QB Zach Wilson go down in the process. The Jets traded for veteran signal-caller Joe Flacco this week, meaning he could be behind center against Cincinnati. If you can get past the magic that Flacco weirdly could provide (because, after all, sports), the red-hot Bengals offer a ton of value in Week 8. Especially considering the fact the Bengals have four AFC North games remaining and the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs still on the schedule, so we’re not overly high on the Cincy in many other spots.

Honorable mention: (-9.5) Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Giants

Three teams to avoid

Arizona Cardinals (-6.5, -280)

Opponent: vs. Green Bay Packers

The Cardinals will benefit from the Packers being without All-Pro wideout Davante Adams (COVID-19), but we’re just not willing to bet against Aaron Rodgers in a primetime matchup with both teams coming off a short week. You can find better spots to use the last unbeaten team in the league.

Tennessee Titans (-1, -115)

Opponent: at Indianapolis Colts

There’s no doubt about it: the Titans are rolling. Tennessee knocked off both the Bills and dominated the Chiefs in back-to-back weeks. But there’s just something about this matchup on the road against a divisional opponent — and the Colts are playing well of late, too — that makes us want to stay away from it. It’s worth mentioning the Titans have the Texans (twice), Jaguars and Dolphins all left on their schedule.

Philadelphia Eagles (-3.5, -190)

Opponent: at Detroit Lions

The Lions have yet to win a game, but it just feels like it won’t keep escaping head coach Dan Campbell and Co. Detroit is a frisky team who has played like they have nothing to lose — I mean, an onside kick and two fake punts in Week 7 depict just that — and the Eagles shouldn’t invoke much confidence. If you’re really dying to use the Eagles this season, look to Week 13 when they face the Jets.

Honorable mention: (-3.5) Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Week 8 pick? Cincinnati Bengals

Record: 6-1

Teams used: San Francisco 49ers (Week 1), Cleveland Browns (Week 2), Denver Broncos (Week 3), New Orleans Saints (Week 4), Dallas Cowboys (Week 5), Indianapolis Colts (Week 6), Arizona Cardinals (Week 7)