At this point in the NFL season, teams are starting to shape up and show how they stack up against the competition.

That’s good for bettors who can make more educated wagers based on what they’ve seen so far.

That’s where NESN comes in with another NFL Pick ‘Em Contest, returning to NESN Games for Week 4.

Sign up now for the Week 4 contest at NESN Games, make your against-spread-picks for six games, and you could walk away with a $100 Amazon gift card if you have a big week.

Here are the six games on the docket.

New York Giants at (-7.5) New Orleans Saints

Carolina Panthers at (-4.5) Dallas Cowboys

Kansas City Chiefs (-6.5) at Philadelphia Eagles

Seattle Seahawks at (-3.5) San Francisco 49ers

Pittsburgh Steelers at (-6.5) Green Bay Packers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-7.5) at New England Patriots

Of course, NESN has you covered with plenty of betting resources if you’re struggling to make up your mind on a pick or two, or check out this week’s episode of “The Spread” podcast.

Head on over to NESN Games and sign up now for your chance to play and win this weekend while you celebrate the return of the NFL.

