With Week 6 behind us, we take an early look at some Week 7 lines around the NFL and how they may shape up throughout the week. Let’s take a deeper dive into some of the more prominent movers and where they may end up when we reach kick-off on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Houston Texans vs. Arizona Cardinals

Moneyline: Texans +750, Cardinals -1200

Spread: Texans +17 (-114), Cardinals -17 (-106)

Total: 47.5 Over -108, Under -112

Odds to Win Super Bowl LVI: Texans +100000, Cardinals +1000

We have reached our biggest spread of the NFL season, and it’s only been getting bigger since its opening before Week 6. Houston’s brutal blowout loss to the Indianapolis Colts and an impressive road win over the Cleveland Browns by Arizona has spiked this line from -14.5 up to its current spot of -17. It seems like most books have rested the number here, and with rookie quarterback Davis Mills under center for the Texans, it’s hard to back them regardless of how many points you are getting. The Cardinals have not only been one of the best teams in the league and remain the lone undefeated squad, but they have also been one of the best against the spread with a 5-1 record.

As for future movement, you won’t see the line get much bigger, and it will likely hover around that key number of 17. One piece of news to keep an eye on leading up to kick off this week is the availability of Houston quarterback Tyrod Taylor. As of Monday, the team has said he is “doing better” and is day-to-day with his hamstring injury. If he is practicing by Wednesday, there’s a chance he could be a go in this one which could bring the line down inside two touchdowns.

Washington Football Team vs. Green Bay Packers

Moneyline: Football Team +340, Packers -430

Spread: Football Team +9.5 (-115), Packers -9.5 (-105)

Total: 48.5 Over -114, Under -106

Odds to Win Super Bowl LVI: Football Team +18000, Packers +1200

This matchup opened up with a line of -7, and since then, Green Bay has seen all the love from both sharps and oddsmakers. It’s a tale of two teams in Vegas as Green Bay has found a way to cover five of its six this season while Washington is the league’s worst against the number at 1-5. Washington’s lone cover came late in the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4 with a late touchdown instead of a field goal. Their 13-point output against a Kansas City defense allowing nearly 30 points per game was quite underwhelming and has now shot this line up to -9.5.

The sharps have clearly shown that they don’t trust Washington to cover any number this season, and we may see movement like this every week if they continue to disappoint against the spread. The Packers have also been solid at covering every matchup this season except Week 1 in their blowout loss to the New Orleans Saints. This number was at -10 Sunday night, and it’d be surprising to not see this number jump back up to double-digits throughout the week.

Denver Broncos vs. Cleveland Browns

Moneyline: Broncos +146, Browns -174

Spread: Broncos +3 (-104), Browns -3 (-118)

Total: 42.5 Over -105, Under -115

Odds to Win Super Bowl LVI: Broncos +10000, Browns +2000

This line has plummeted from an opening of -6 to -3 following Week 6’s action. Although the Broncos didn’t look promising in their home loss to the Raiders, the Browns are the cause of concern in this line movement. Cleveland will be without running back Kareem Hunt with a calf injury, and Nick Chubb may miss a second straight game with a calf issue as well. Quarterback Baker Mayfield was also seen at the post-game press conference on Sunday in a sling for his left shoulder. Plenty of uncertainty surrounds Cleveland’s key positions, and news in the coming days will be sure to swing the line in either direction.

If you like Cleveland in this spot regardless, this may be the best you will get. The availability of Mayfield and Chubb will likely bring some backing for the Browns, and while the line won’t get back to -6, it will probably find its home around -4.5.