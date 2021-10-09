Weekend Football Picks: Why Ravens Will Deal Broncos Their First Loss Denver is 3-0 SU and ATS this season by Sam Panayotovich October 1 Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Last weekend’s football picks went 3-2. We nailed Rutgers, the Miami Dolphins and the “Over” in Philadelphia-Dallas, but took the 49ers and Iowa on the chin.

If you’re new around these parts, this is not a place where you’ll find a million betting picks. I isolate the picks I really, really like and roll with those. Nothing more, nothing less. Don’t expect to see any five-team parlays or “locks” on primetime games, either.

Let’s go to work.

Iowa Hawkeyes (-3, O/U 47.5) at Maryland Terrapins

Iowa -3

This Maryland side got really sexy really quick. Sharp money knocked the Terps from +4 to +3, but I still believe the Hawkeyes are a better football team at a great number. Iowa’s defense is insane and I trust that side of the ball to make life difficult on Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa. Spencer Petras let me down last week with an awful interception at the end of the first half against Colorado State to derail the cover, but I have no problem going right back to the well.

Arkansas Razorbacks at Georgia Bulldogs (-17, O/U 50)

Georgia -17

Does anybody like Georgia here? Bueller? Arkansas (4-0 SU, 4-0 ATS) is no longer a hidden gem as over 80 percent of the betting tickets at multiple sportsbooks are on the Razorbacks in this game. Always beware of the public underdog. Georgia has the best defense in the country for my money and the Dawgs will show you exactly why they’re laying three scores in this one. I’ve got it 38-13 UGA.

Ole Miss Rebels at Alabama Crimson Tide (-14.5, O/U 79.5)

Ole Miss +15

I’m laughing at this point total sitting just shy of 80 points. Sheesh. Bookmakers are expecting offense, offense and more offense in Tuscaloosa and it all makes sense. These are two of the most explosive attacks in the country. I love Ole Miss with an extra week to prepare for Alabama and I expect the Tide to give up plenty of points. Matt Corral is the type of dual-threat quarterback that historically gives Nick Saban fits. I don’t know if the Rebels can pull off the upset, but they’ve got the weapons to hang around.

Baltimore Ravens at Denver Broncos (PK, O/U 45)

Ravens PK

Finally — the Broncos face an actual opponent. After cake walks against the New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets, Denver draws former league MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Jackson leads the league in yards per completion and yards per rush and he’ll throw the kitchen sink at this hobbled Bronco defense. I love Baltimore’s offense against a Denver D that’s already down Bradley Chubb, Josey Jewell and Ronald Darby.

Carolina Panthers at Dallas Cowboys (-4.5, O/U 51.5)

Panthers +4.5

This is a tremendous betting spot for the Panthers. They’re well-rested and ready after playing last Thursday night against the Houston Texans. Don’t ever sleep on those extra days in the NFL. Carolina’s offense is really humming right now with Joe Brady unleashing Sam Darnold’s talents, and the Panthers will be able to move the ball against the Dallas defense. Let’s take advantage of a Cowboy team whose stock couldn’t be any higher off two straight wins and covers. Gimme those points.

