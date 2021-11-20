Amari Cooper is out Sunday for the Cowboys by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Amari Cooper will miss the game Sunday for the Cowboys due to being placed in the COVID-19 protocols, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports. Cooper tested positive for the virus and will be forced to miss the game Sunday in Kansas City and the one on Thanksgiving versus the Raiders. Cooper is unvaccinated.

This is brutal timing for the Cowboys as they play three games in the next 12 days, and Cooper will be forced to miss at least two of those three. Unvaccinated players who test positive are forced to sit out 10 days before returning to the team, assuming they don’t present any symptoms.

The Cowboys play the Chiefs on Sunday in what most expect to be a track meet with an over/under of 56. Cooper had 44 receptions this season for 583 yards and five scores. The good news for the Cowboys is that Michael Gallup returned from a calf injury in last week’s destruction of the Falcons, and they were able to rest Cedrick Wilson, who had a shoulder injury. Losing Cooper hurts, but wide receiver is an area of strength for the team.

The Cowboys are 2.5-point underdogs versus the Chiefs on Sunday. The Cowboys are +116 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 56, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.