Andrew Heaney to Sign One-Year Deal With Dodgers

Free-agent LHP Andrew Heaney in agreement with Dodgers on one-year contract, pending physical, sources tell @TheAthletic. Deal is for more than $8 million – the amount Robbie Ray got from the Blue Jays a year ago. Heaney, as @JoelSherman1 noted, viewed as similar upside play. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 8, 2021

Heaney reportedly had interest from more than a dozen teams this offseason, but The Athletic’s Ken RosenthalÂ reports that he has reached an agreement with the Dodgers. The deal is reportedly for one year and $8.5M, pending a physical.

Heaney is coming off a disappointing season in 2021, pitching to a 5.83 ERA between the Angels and the Yankees. That said, some of his advanced metrics predict future success. He’s averaged at least 10.41 strikeouts per nine innings in two of the past three years, and his FIP has historically been significantly lower than his ERA. The Dodgers are one of the best organizations in baseball, so if anyone can unlock Heaney’s potential, it’s them.

The Dodgers are coming off a disappointing 106-win season, if such a thing is even possible. They finished second behind the Giants in the NL West, and they were ultimately bounced by the Braves in the NLCS. They face a few big decisions in the offseason â especially with Corey Seager and Max Scherzer â but they’re the current favorites to win the 2022 World Series at +550 on FanDuel Sportsbook.